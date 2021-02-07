Harry Fielder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Harry Fielder has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Harry Fielder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Sad to hear Harry Fielder has passed away.
Probably the actor with more credits than any other. The king of supporting artists and a very nice man.
Will be missed.
— Tristan James (@Tristan53346605) February 7, 2021
