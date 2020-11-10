Harry Jackson Death –Dead-Obituaries : Bishop Harry Jackson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Bishop Harry Jackson has died, according to a statement posted online on November 9 . 2020.

We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

Dear Family and Friends of Bishop Harry Jackson It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that our beloved Bishop Harry R. Jackson, Jr. has transitioned to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. Information about the memorial service will be forthcoming. Please pray for the Jackson Family’s comfort and respect their right to privacy at this time. With Love and Support, Hope Christian Church Pastor Joni Michele Jackson Pastor David Parlette Dr. Rickardo Bodden

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Candice Smithyman wrote

Saddened to hear of this news. I was honored to have interviewed him only a few months ago on the Glory Road TV show. He was a godly man of integrity and truly impacted our culture for Jesus.

Tim Walker wrote

My deepest condolences. He was an amazing voice for righteousness in our generation! Praying for his family.

Kathleen Waters wrote

I am so sorry to hear this..I will truly miss listening,and watching Bishop Harry Jackson..I have really enjoyed and watched his program Faithfully for as long as I can remember,,Every Friday evening on Daystar in British Columbia Canada..I am Praying God Surrounds His Family with His Loving Peace and Comfort at this difficult time.

Shirley Davis wrote

So sorry to hear of this great list. My condolences and prayers are with you and church family.

Nicole Carriere-Sweeney wrote

This is a deep loss. Bishop Jackson was a blessing to me in just the very short time I’ve known of him. I first heard him speak on Chris Fabry Live, praying for our country on election day, last week. His words comforted and encouraged my heart.

KC Post wrote

So very sad for us but so very happy for him to be with Jesus. Praying for comfort for his family as they grieve such a difficult loss.

Barbara Lucas wrote

Oh no…I use to listen to him years ago late at night on my car radio going to work. This was in the 90’s and I learned so much from his preaching. God Bless him and his family. He will be missed.

Becca Greenwood wrote

I am so so sorry to hear of this news. We are praying for the entire family and congregation. What an amazing man of God. He will be greatly missed

Cathy Marie wrote

Oh my gosh. I so appreciate this man. He was a general in the faith. I pray peace and comfort to his family. My heart is sad.

Henrik Brady wrote

Shocked! So sorry to hear this. What a great man that will be terribly missed. He will never know the lives he touched. Thoughts and prayers go to the family as they deal this loss now and the days to come.

Brandy Boerner Dilley wrote

I listened to him every day when I lived in Virginia. Well done good and faithful servant. He always kept the main thing the main thing and never tried to advance anything but God’s word. Will truly be missed.

Nakia Kittrell wrote

I rejoice that he is with the Father but what a loss for us all. Our generals are marching home.

Deborah Ball Evans wrote

To the Jackson Family, and to my Hope Christian Church Family, my sincerest condolences.

I too shall miss our brilliant Bishop, Bishop Harry Jackson, Jr. His eyes were always focused on our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. His teaching of the word of God always made you want more. He taught me how the Bible was a beautiful book of wonderful learning stories.

He raised and built a strong Pastoral Staff. I know his legacy will be carried in Honor.

Lord, I give you Praise. You chose our Bishop, Bishop Harry Jackson to be a part of your Divine Army. I know Bishop Jackson is in your Great care.

We love you, Bishop Harry Jackson. May you Rest in Eternal Peace.

Denise Passero Cappuccio wrote

So sad to hear this news! Bishop Jackson was a true general in the Body of Christ who spoke truth regardless of the cost. He will be greatly missed by so many. I pray God raises up many more like him in this hour who will carry on his great legacy, and for great peace and comfort for his wife, family and church in this difficult time.

Ruth-Dean Remmers wrote

Thank you, Bishop, for letting God use you tremendously in the healing of our land. Abundant Entrance into your Heavenly Home.

Yolanda Dudley wrote

There are just no words. He has always been our Bishop! RIP Bishop Jackson. We will always love you. We have lost a great man of God! Our condolences to the Jackson family and Hope Christian Church. The Dudley Family