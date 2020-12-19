Harry Palmer Death -Obituary – Dead : Harry Palmer aka Maurice Micklewhite aka Michael Caine has Died .
Harry Palmer aka Maurice Micklewhite aka Michael Caine has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
The Silver Jubilee Playground Sponsored · Cool as a cucumber, Harry Palmer aka Maurice Micklewhite aka Michael Caine. No one else could pick up useless paper in quite the same way. This is our version of Madness’ homage.
Source: (20+) michael caine – Search Results | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.