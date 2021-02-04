Harry Petrakis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Harry Mark Petrakis has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Harry Mark Petrakis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
Harry Mark Petrakis, a longtime member of @midlandauthors has died at 97 after a writing career as “one of the greatest” in Chicago fiction. https://t.co/6saAJ7qDNa pic.twitter.com/G11JRr11rX
— Biblio File (@BiblioFile_SMA) February 4, 2021
Biblio File @BiblioFile_SMA Harry Mark Petrakis, a longtime member of @midlandauthors has died at 97 after a writing career as “one of the greatest” in Chicago fiction.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.