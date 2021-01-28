Harry Shackleton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Harry Shackleton has Died .

January 28, 2021
Harry Shackleton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Harry Shackleton has Died .

 January 28. 2020

Harry Shackleton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Guiseley AFC SC @GAFCSupporters | With a heavy heart we are saddened to announce long time supporter Harry Shackleton has passed away. Harry, a regular at Nethermoor and on the away coaches, will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all at #GAFC. We send our condolences to Harry’s family and friends.

