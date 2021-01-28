Harry Shackleton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Harry Shackleton has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Harry Shackleton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
💙 | With a heavy heart we are saddened to announce long time supporter Harry Shackleton has passed away.
Harry, a regular at Nethermoor and on the away coaches, will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all at #GAFC.
We send our condolences to Harry's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/rCzNGK9lz5
— Guiseley AFC SC (@GAFCSupporters) January 28, 2021
Guiseley AFC SC @GAFCSupporters | With a heavy heart we are saddened to announce long time supporter Harry Shackleton has passed away. Harry, a regular at Nethermoor and on the away coaches, will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all at #GAFC. We send our condolences to Harry’s family and friends.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.