Harry Shackleton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Harry Shackleton has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Harry Shackleton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

💙 | With a heavy heart we are saddened to announce long time supporter Harry Shackleton has passed away. Harry, a regular at Nethermoor and on the away coaches, will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all at #GAFC. We send our condolences to Harry's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/rCzNGK9lz5 — Guiseley AFC SC (@GAFCSupporters) January 28, 2021

Guiseley AFC SC @GAFCSupporters | With a heavy heart we are saddened to announce long time supporter Harry Shackleton has passed away. Harry, a regular at Nethermoor and on the away coaches, will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all at #GAFC. We send our condolences to Harry’s family and friends.

NOTICE.