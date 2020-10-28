Harry Wright Death – Dead : Harry Wright Obituary : In loving Memory.
Today we remember Harry Wright. Harry graduated The Urdang Academy in 2013 and burst into the UK Westend scene shortly after, appearing in a number of musical productions.
Harry sadly passed away in 2019 and was honoured by the 2020 Olivier Awards in their memoriam category. pic.twitter.com/LOChlqTqTD
— Urdang Academy (@Urdang_Academy) October 26, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Thank you @olivierawards for honouring our beautiful HARRY WRIGHT in your In Memoriam section.
We were so proud to represent Harry and we raise a glass in remembrance of the beautiful and talented young man he was.
Incredibly missed but never forgotten🌟 pic.twitter.com/zOFZePZ3di
— Michelle Blair | Management (@MBManagement1) October 26, 2020
Thank you @OlivierAwards for honouring our beautiful HARRY WRIGHT in your #InMemoriam
Harry’s passing left a giant hole in the West End community. Harry was vivacious & fun as well as being super talented & a wonderful company member. Your tribute to him is truly appreciated ❤️ https://t.co/8h1qhgjVLv
— Michelle Blair | Management (@MBManagement1) October 25, 2020
Harry Wright is one of the National Pastime’s most important pioneers, here he is featured on one of The Hobby’s scarcest cards, the 1887 N690 Kalamazoo Bats. This @PSAcard EX-MT 6 example is the highest graded of only 11 in both the PSA & SGC censuseshttps://t.co/hKLJWogYo4 pic.twitter.com/XQ3W9Uy5pU
— Heritage Auctions Sports (@Heritage_Sport) October 27, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.