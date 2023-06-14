“Harshad Shah identified as victim in Lockport Caves capsizing incident”

Harshad Shah : Victim in Lockport Caves capsizing incident identified as Harshad Shah

The victim in the recent capsizing incident at Lockport Caves has been identified as 65-year-old Harshad Shah, according to 2 On Your Side. Shah was from Niagara Falls and was also the president of the Budget Host Inn in the area. Reports of previous capsizing incidents at the caves have also emerged, with one occurring in 2015. The Lockport Caves and Underground Boat Tours remain closed as investigations into the cause of the most recent incident continue. The family of Harshad Shah released a statement expressing their shock and seeking answers.

Read Full story : Victim identified as details emerge about other capsizing incident at Lockport Caves /

News Source : Nate Benson (WGRZ)

Lockport Caves capsizing incident Victim identification at Lockport Caves Lockport Caves boat accident Lockport Caves safety measures Lockport Caves rescue efforts