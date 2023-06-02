Hartford Double Shooting Claims Life of Shadarean Ellison

Shadarean Ellison dies after double shooting in Hartford

The incident

Shadarean Ellison, a 19-year-old woman, died on Monday, August 16, 2021, after a double shooting in Hartford, Connecticut. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, on Enfield Street, near the intersection with Albany Avenue. Ellison was one of two people shot during the incident.

The victims

The other victim, a 21-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released to the public. The Hartford Police Department has not released any information on a possible motive for the shooting or any suspects in the case.

The aftermath

The community has been left in shock by Ellison’s death. She was described as a kind and caring person who always had a smile on her face. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral expenses.

Ellison’s death is the latest in a string of gun-related deaths in Hartford. As of August 16, there have been 21 homicides in the city this year, with many of them involving firearms. The rise in gun violence has led to calls for stricter gun control laws and increased police presence in the city.

The response

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement following the shooting, expressing his condolences to Ellison’s family. He also reiterated his commitment to reducing gun violence in the city and called for community members to come together to address the issue.

“We have to do everything in our power to stop the senseless gun violence that is plaguing our city,” Bronin said. “We need the community to come together and work with law enforcement to identify those responsible for these crimes and bring them to justice.”

The Hartford Police Department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. They can contact the department’s Major Crimes Division at 860-757-4236 or submit a tip anonymously through the department’s website.

Conclusion

Shadarean Ellison’s death is a tragedy that has left a community in mourning. It is a reminder of the devastating impact that gun violence can have on individuals and families. The Hartford Police Department’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the community is urged to come forward with any information that could help bring those responsible to justice.

