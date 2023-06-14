Hartford shooting claims life of UConn student today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police have reported that a UConn student was killed in Hartford on Tuesday night during an attempted theft of a large amount of marijuana. The victim has been identified as Zaid Deje Langs-Myers, who was a Windsor resident and would have turned 19 later this month. The incident occurred when police responded to a motor vehicle crash and found Langs-Myers outside a Lincoln Town Car with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Hartford police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert stated that the vehicle had just been at 37 Brook St., where police found evidence of a shooting and a large amount of marijuana, leading investigators to believe that a robbery of the marijuana was the motive for the homicide. Langs-Myers was a student at UConn and had just completed his first year at the Hartford campus. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line.

News Source : Justin Muszynski

Source Link :UConn student killed in Hartford shooting/