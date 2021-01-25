Harthorne Wingo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Harthorne Wingo has Died .

Harthorne Wingo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sending our deepest sympathies to the family & friends of Harthorne Wingo. The 1972-73 NBA Champion has passed away. Once a Knick, Always a Knick. pic.twitter.com/ehHRXumFDV — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 25, 2021

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks Sending our deepest sympathies to the family & friends of Harthorne Wingo. The 1972-73 NBA Champion has passed away. Once a Knick, Always a Knick.