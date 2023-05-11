Harvest Host : Exploring the Best Harvest Host Locations in the US

Discover the Best Harvest Host Locations in the US

As a traveler, it’s always exciting to stumble upon unique and offbeat experiences that offer a glimpse into local culture and traditions. Harvest Hosts is one such experience that has gained popularity in recent years, especially among RVers and road trippers. It’s a membership program that allows travelers to stay overnight at wineries, farms, and other agricultural sites for free, in exchange for supporting the hosts by purchasing their products or services.

Harvest Hosts was founded in 2010 by Joel Holland, a travel enthusiast who wanted to create a network of like-minded individuals who could explore the country’s hidden gems while supporting small businesses. Today, Harvest Hosts has over 2000 hosts across the US, Canada, and Mexico, and offers a unique way to connect with local communities and sample their offerings.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the best Harvest Host locations in the US, based on their popularity, reviews, and uniqueness.

Belle Mount Vineyards, Virginia

Belle Mount Vineyards is a family-owned and operated winery located in the heart of Virginia’s Northern Neck peninsula. The winery is set amidst rolling hills, lush vineyards, and a scenic riverfront, making it a perfect spot for a relaxing getaway. Harvest Host members can park their RVs in the designated area and enjoy a complimentary wine tasting, followed by a leisurely stroll through the vineyards. The hosts also offer live music events, food trucks, and other entertainment options on select weekends.

Gravity Hill Winery and Vineyards, New Jersey

Gravity Hill Winery and Vineyards is a boutique wine producer located in southern New Jersey, known for its award-winning wines and stunning views of the region’s farmland. The winery offers a variety of red, white, and fruit wines, as well as a small selection of craft beers and ciders. Harvest Host members can park their RVs on the spacious grounds and enjoy a picnic, a game of cornhole, or a guided tour of the winery. The hosts also organize seasonal events, such as grape stomping, pumpkin picking, and Christmas tree cutting.

Love Apple Farms, California

Love Apple Farms is a unique organic farm located in the Santa Cruz Mountains of California, specializing in heirloom tomatoes and other rare vegetables. The farm offers a variety of classes and workshops on gardening, cooking, and homesteading, as well as a farm stand selling fresh produce and artisanal products. Harvest Host members can park their RVs in the designated area and participate in a farm tour, a cooking demonstration, or a tomato tasting. The hosts also offer a farm-to-table dinner experience on select weekends, featuring a multi-course meal made with ingredients sourced from the farm.

Seven Springs Farm, Virginia

Seven Springs Farm is a diversified agricultural operation located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, known for its grass-fed beef, pastured pork, and free-range chickens. The farm also produces a variety of fruits, vegetables, and herbs, as well as honey, maple syrup, and baked goods. Harvest Host members can park their RVs in the scenic pasture and explore the farm’s many offerings, such as a petting zoo, a farm store, and a pick-your-own orchard. The hosts also offer farm-to-table dinners, farm stays, and educational tours for groups.

The Inn at Gristmill Square, Virginia

The Inn at Gristmill Square is a historic inn located in Warm Springs, Virginia, that dates back to the 18th century. The inn features charming guest rooms, a gourmet restaurant, and a variety of outdoor activities, such as fishing, hiking, and biking. Harvest Host members can park their RVs in the designated area and enjoy a complimentary breakfast, as well as access to the inn’s amenities, such as the hot tub, the library, and the game room. The hosts also offer guided tours of the nearby Jefferson Pools, a natural hot spring that has been a popular attraction for centuries.

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, Colorado

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey is a picturesque winery located in Canon City, Colorado, that boasts stunning views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Arkansas River. The winery produces a variety of wines, ranging from dry whites to sweet reds, as well as a selection of fruit wines and meads. Harvest Host members can park their RVs in the vineyard and enjoy a complimentary wine tasting, as well as a tour of the winery and the historic abbey. The hosts also offer a picnic area, a gift shop, and a variety of events, such as wine and cheese pairing and grape stomping.

Two Rivers Winery and Chateau, Colorado

Two Rivers Winery and Chateau is a luxurious winery located in Grand Junction, Colorado, that offers a French-themed experience complete with a chateau, a vineyard, and a tasting room. The winery produces a variety of wines, including award-winning reds, whites, and dessert wines, as well as a selection of local cheeses and chocolates. Harvest Host members can park their RVs in the spacious parking lot and enjoy a complimentary wine tasting, as well as a tour of the chateau and the vineyard. The hosts also offer a patio area, a gift shop, and a variety of events, such as live music and food pairings.

In conclusion, Harvest Hosts is a unique and rewarding way to explore the country’s diverse agricultural landscape and support small businesses. Whether you’re a wine lover, a foodie, or a nature enthusiast, there’s a Harvest Host location that will suit your interests and preferences. By joining the program, you not only get to experience the best of rural America, but also contribute to its sustainability and growth. So, pack your bags, hit the road, and discover the hidden treasures of Harvest Hosts!