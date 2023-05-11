Harvest Moon : 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Harvest Moon

Harvest Moon: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Harvest Moon is a popular farming simulation game that has been around for over 20 years. It has a dedicated fan base and has spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs. While many players are familiar with the basic mechanics of the game, there are several lesser-known facts about Harvest Moon that may surprise you. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Harvest Moon:

The game was originally released in Japan as “Bokujō Monogatari”

Harvest Moon was developed by a Japanese company called Victor Interactive Software (later known as Marvelous Entertainment). The game was first released in Japan in 1996 under the title “Bokujō Monogatari,” which translates to “Farm Story.” It was later localized for North American audiences and renamed Harvest Moon.

The first Harvest Moon game was released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System

The original Harvest Moon game was released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in Japan in 1996. It was later released in North America in 1997. The game was a surprise hit and paved the way for future entries in the series.

The game was inspired by a Japanese farm simulator called “Farm Story”

The creator of Harvest Moon, Yasuhiro Wada, was inspired to create the game after playing a Japanese farm simulator called “Farm Story.” He wanted to create a game that was more relaxing and laid-back than other popular games at the time.

The game was almost cancelled due to poor sales in Japan

Despite being a hit in North America, the original Harvest Moon game did not sell well in Japan. The game’s publisher considered cancelling the series, but Wada convinced them to give it another chance. The series continued to grow in popularity in North America and eventually became successful in Japan as well.

The series has featured crossovers with other popular video game franchises

Over the years, the Harvest Moon series has featured crossovers with other popular video game franchises. For example, Harvest Moon: A New Beginning for the Nintendo 3DS features costumes based on characters from Mario, Zelda, and Animal Crossing.

The series has inspired a popular spin-off series called “Story of Seasons”

In 2014, Marvelous Entertainment split from its North American publisher, Natsume. As a result, Natsume retained the rights to the Harvest Moon name, while Marvelous continued to develop the series under a new name, “Story of Seasons.” The games in the Story of Seasons series are essentially the same as Harvest Moon games, but with a different name.

The series has been praised for its representation of LGBTQ+ characters

In recent years, the Harvest Moon series has been praised for its representation of LGBTQ+ characters. In Harvest Moon: A New Beginning, players can choose to play as a male or female character and can court and marry characters of the same gender.

The series has been criticized for its lack of diversity

Despite its positive representation of LGBTQ+ characters, the Harvest Moon series has been criticized for its lack of diversity in other areas. For example, the games often feature a predominantly white cast of characters and do not accurately represent the wide range of cultures and ethnicities that exist in the real world.

The series has inspired real-life farming initiatives

The Harvest Moon series has inspired real-life farming initiatives around the world. In Japan, a group of young farmers created an organization called “Harvest Moon Village” to promote sustainable agriculture and connect farmers with consumers. In the United States, a non-profit organization called “Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard” was founded to promote sustainable agriculture and education.

The series has been adapted into a manga and anime series

In addition to its video game adaptations, the Harvest Moon series has also been adapted into a manga and anime series. The manga, titled “Harvest Moon: Sunshine Islands,” was written by Hiroshi Makamura and illustrated by Ayumi Kasai. The anime, titled “Harvest Moon,” aired in Japan in 1998 and featured characters from the first two games in the series.

In conclusion, Harvest Moon is a beloved game series that has been around for over 20 years. While many players are familiar with the basic mechanics of the game, there are several lesser-known facts about Harvest Moon that may surprise you. From its origins as a Japanese farm simulator to its representation of LGBTQ+ characters, the Harvest Moon series has had a significant impact on the gaming industry and beyond.