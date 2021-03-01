Harvey Brown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Harvey Brown, one of the final remaining Sky Dragon Soldiers has Died .

RT @JewishSpacLazer: Harvey Brown, one of the final remaining Sky Dragon Soldiers who conducted all four WWII 18th Airborne combat jumps, died yesterday at age 99. Harvey was an original member of our legendary 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment. Rest easy, Harvey. Calm winds and safe landings.



