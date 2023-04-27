Harvey Korman Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : 81-Year-Old Famous Comedian Harvey Korman Dies, Mourned by Fans.

81-Year-Old Treasured Comedian Harvey Korman has Died

Beloved Comedian and Actor Harvey Korman Passes Away at 81

Harvey Korman, a renowned comedian and actor, has recently passed away at the age of 81. He was best known for his iconic roles on “The Carol Burnett Show” and in movies such as “Blazing Saddles” and “High Anxiety”.

Early Career

Korman began his show business career in the 1950s, performing in theatrical productions and on television. He gained national recognition as a cast member on “The Danny Kaye Show” in 1963, where he showcased his talent for comedy and impressions.

The Carol Burnett Show

Korman appeared on “The Carol Burnett Show” from 1967 to 1978, playing memorable characters and delivering hilarious sketches alongside co-stars Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence, and Tim Conway. Korman’s partnership with Conway was particularly notable, and the two became one of the most beloved comedy duos of their time.

Successful Film Career

Although Korman was primarily known for his comedic skills, he also had a successful film career. He collaborated with director Mel Brooks on several movies throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including “Blazing Saddles” and “High Anxiety”. His performances in these movies were widely praised and helped solidify his reputation as a comedic legend.

Awards and Legacy

Korman was the recipient of numerous accolades throughout his career, including four Emmys for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show”. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild in 2008.

Korman’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and fans around the world. He will be remembered for his infectious laughter, impeccable timing, and unforgettable characters. Though he may be gone, the joy and laughter he brought to audiences will live on forever through his work.

Tributes from Fans and Colleagues

Fans and colleagues alike have paid tribute to Korman through social media, sharing their favorite memories and condolences. Comedians and actors such as Steve Martin and Billy Crystal have also honored Korman’s legacy.

In a statement, Burnett shared her own memories of Korman, saying, “Harvey was one of the most gracious and caring people I’ve ever known. He was a genius, a brilliant comedian, and an even better friend.”

Korman’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire upcoming generations of comedians and actors for years to come. He will be greatly missed but his work will never be forgotten.