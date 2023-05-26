Haryana Patwari Rahul apprehended by ACB for corruption, victim Sanjay files complaint

“Patwari Rahul arrested for corruption in Halka Bhana, Haryana” : Patwari arrested by Haryana ACB for corruption, victim identified as Sanjay

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a patwari from Halka Bhana on charges of corruption, as per an official statement released on Friday. The patwari, identified as Rahul, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in exchange for facilitating the distribution of land in favour of the complainant. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by Sanjay, a resident of Kaithal district. A case has been registered against the accused patwari under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the ACB police station in Ambala and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

News Source : ANI News

