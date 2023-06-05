Randhir Singh (suspect) : Haryana Police SI booked for electrocuting stray dog in Chandigarh

An SI of the Haryana Police has been charged for the electrocution of a stray dog that occurred due to an illegal electric fence outside the officer’s government quarters in Sector-23 of Chandigarh. The incident resulted in the dog’s death, and the accused has been identified as Randhir Singh. Although Singh was out of the station, he has been charged under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (1) (L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. A case has been filed at the Sector-17 police station. The dog was discovered dead on a Sunday morning by locals, who found a tangled wire in its mouth. Upon touching the wire, one of them received a mild electric shock. The dog was buried after a post-mortem examination.

News Source : The Indian Express

