MMA Fighter Cris Lencioni Passes Away in ICU After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Training

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of MMA fighter Cris Lencioni. Lencioni suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session and was rushed to the ICU. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Lencioni was unable to recover and passed away.

