“hate crime assault Vaughan” : Possible Hate Crime in Vaughan: Man and Woman Assaulted

Possible Hate Crime in Vaughan: Man and Woman Assaulted

York Regional Police are seeking three men in connection with a possible hate-motivated incident in Vaughan, Ontario. On May 6, a man and woman were accosted outside a liquor store by several males, one of whom uttered anti-homosexual slurs as he approached the male victim. The female victim was assaulted when she stepped between them and both victims were assaulted as two more suspects got involved. The suspects fled in a black Nissan Rogue vehicle with Ontario licence plate CLHL733. Witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators are urged to come forward.

News Source : NewmarketToday.ca

