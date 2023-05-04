“hate crime shootings” Today : Police charge man with hate crime following fatal shootings of strangers at library and gas station

Man Charged with Two Counts of First-Degree Murder in Racially-Motivated Shooting

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot and killed two strangers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in an attack that appears to have been racially motivated. Carlton Gilford, who is homeless, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment, which is Oklahoma’s version of a hate crime charge.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Gilford shot and killed two men he did not have any connection to on April 18. Police said Gilford went inside the Rudisill Library, walked up behind a man sitting at a desk, and shot him in the back of the head. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Lundin Hathcock, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died later.

After the library shooting, Gilford allegedly ran to a nearby QuikTrip convenience store where he shot another man in the back of the head. When that victim fell to the ground, Gilford shot him a second time. The victim, 55-year-old James McDaniel, died on the scene.

Police said surveillance video showed Gilford also fired shots at a security guard and another person outside the QuikTrip. When police arrived, Gilford was standing outside the store and admitted to officers that he shot two people.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler told KOTV that evidence suggests Gilford, who is Black, shot both men because they were white. Kunzweiler did not elaborate. KJRH reports that under Oklahoma law, there is no specific hate crime statute, but malicious intimidation or harassment includes targeting someone based on their race.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Tulsa police said there does not appear to have been any connection between Gilford and the victims. Gilford is being held without bond and is due in court on June 23.

