Hate Crime Suspected in the Death of Texas Woman, Akira Ross: Family Mourns Her Loss

Obituary of Akira Ross – Family of Texas Woman Killed Says Shooting was a Hate Crime

Akira Ross, a 22-year-old African American woman from Texas, was tragically killed in a shooting on July 14, 2021. Her family believes that the shooting was a hate crime.

Akira was born on October 2, 1998, in Dallas, Texas, to her parents, John and Lisa Ross. She was the youngest of three children and was known for her infectious smile and kind heart. Akira graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in Journalism and was pursuing a career in broadcast journalism.

On the night of July 14, 2021, Akira was walking home from a friend’s house when she was shot multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The police are still investigating the shooting, but Akira’s family believes that it was a hate crime.

Akira’s family and friends remember her as a loving daughter, sister, and friend who was always there for those in need. Her death has left a hole in their hearts, and they are calling for justice to be served.

A memorial service for Akira will be held on July 21, 2021, at the Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and her memory will live on forever.

