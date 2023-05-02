“hate crime” : UTV: Police Investigate Alleged Sectarian Abuse on Mother’s Doorstep in Lurgan as a Possible Hate Crime

Arrest made after sectarian abuse incident in Co Armagh

Overview

A man has been arrested following an incident in Co Armagh on Sunday 30 April, which police are treating as a hate crime. The incident saw a group of people call to a young mum’s door appearing to shout sectarian abuse.

The incident

Footage of the incident was posted on social media and recorded off a video doorbell, showing four men calling to the woman’s home. The front door was repeatedly punched and kicked while apparent sectarian slurs were shouted. A woman appeared and tried to calm the situation and move the people away.

Political response

Politicians from across the political spectrum have condemned the incident, with Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart describing it as “reprehensible”. Sinn Féin Councillor Keith Haughian also condemned the incident and appealed for anyone who can help identify the culprits to pass that information onto the police. UUP Leader Doug Beattie said he would be speaking to the police to ask what they are doing in relation to this clearly sectarian and threatening behaviour. Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson described it as sickening and chilling.

Police statement

In a statement, police said: “Officers investigating a reported hate crime in the Ashleigh Crescent area of Lurgan on Sunday 30 April have made an arrest. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage. He was later bailed to allow for further enquiries.”

Conclusion

The incident has been widely condemned and the police are treating it as a hate crime. The arrest of a 34-year-old man on suspicion of attempted criminal damage has been made and further enquiries are ongoing.