Hatta Master Development Plan UAE: Reviewing Progress of Key Projects under UAE’s Hatta Master Development Plan: Ahmed bin Mohammed’s Update

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, recently visited the Hatta region to review the progress of key development projects. These projects are part of the Hatta Master Development Plan initiated by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and followed up by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The development projects have been created within the framework of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for Dubai’s growth and are designed to enhance services for citizens, residents and visitors, and raise the quality of life of all segments of society. Sheikh Ahmed praised the efforts of the entities involved in the development plan and highlighted the leadership’s commitment to providing exceptional services to the people of Hatta.

Sheikh Ahmed was accompanied on his tour by several high-ranking officials, including His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai’s Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Wellbeing Pillar and Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA); His Excellency Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai; His Excellency Engineer Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and several other senior officials.

During his visit, Sheikh Ahmed visited several locations in the Hatta region, including the Hatta Border Crossing, which handles entry and exit procedures for 350,000 travelers per month. He was briefed on the initiatives of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to enhance the experience of travelers passing through the border crossing point.

Sheikh Ahmed also visited Hatta Municipality, where he reviewed the progress of projects being implemented as part of the Hatta Master Development Plan. He was briefed on the development of archaeological sites in Hatta and their nomination to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage Tentative List.

The Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai also stopped by the Hatta Hospital, where he reviewed the progress of its expansion project and was briefed on the hospital’s major accomplishments, including its collaboration with the Noor Dubai Foundation as part of a national campaign to prevent blindness and visual impairment.

Sheikh Ahmed later visited the Hatta Heritage Village and Sharia Farms, which contain the oldest documented charitable endowment in the history of the UAE dating back to 130 years. The Sharia Farms include ancient farms that have been passed down for generations. Sheikh Ahmed also visited a private school in Hatta that has 500 students.

Lastly, Sheikh Ahmed visited the Hatta Dam, where he was briefed on the ongoing construction of DEWA’s hydroelectric power plant. The pumped-storage hydroelectric power station in Hatta will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts (MW) and a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours. This project is the first of its kind in the GCC and highlights Dubai’s commitment to sustainable energy.

In conclusion, Sheikh Ahmed’s visit to the Hatta region highlights Dubai’s commitment to developing and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, residents, and visitors. The Hatta Master Development Plan is a testament to the leadership’s vision for the emirate’s growth and its commitment to providing exceptional services to all segments of society. The ongoing projects in Hatta will undoubtedly contribute to the region’s economic and social development and enhance its position as a premier tourist destination in the UAE.

News Source : Emirates24|7

Source Link :Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews progress of key projects being implemented under the Hatta Master Development Plan – UAE/