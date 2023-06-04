Hatta master plan progress: Assessing the Advancements of Hatta Master Plan by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Reviews Progress on Hatta Master Development Plan

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, recently visited Hatta to review the progress being made on the ambitious Hatta Master Development Plan. The plan, which is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, aims to transform the area into a major tourist attraction.

During his visit, Sheikh Ahmed was briefed on the developments taking place under the Hatta Master Development Plan, which was set out by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. He learned about the successes of key archaeological sites in the beauty spot, hospital expansion plans, and the construction of a hydroelectric power plant, which is a first for the region.

Sheikh Ahmed was also told about efforts to ease access to and from the town through the Hatta Border Crossing, which handles 350,000 travelers each month. The tour also included visits to Hatta Heritage Village and Sharia Farms, which contain the oldest documented charitable endowment in the history of the UAE, dating back 130 years.

In October 2021, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled a bold vision for Hatta, which included plans to build a beach, a new lake, a cable railway, several hotels, and 120km of bicycle paths. In January 2022, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, issued orders to form a supreme committee to oversee the mega project.

The Hatta Master Development Plan sets out to draw further tourism, business, and investment to the area, which is already a popular adventure getaway with mountain biking and kayaking activities. Sheikh Ahmed praised the work of all involved in the wide-ranging plans and emphasized the integral role of the Hatta scheme in Dubai’s wider development goals.

During his visit, Sheikh Ahmed also inspected Hatta Dam, where he was told about the building work on a huge hydroelectric power plant. The station is planned for completion towards the end of 2024 and will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts. It is expected to have a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt hours and a lifespan of up to 80 years.

Sheikh Ahmed was joined on the official tour by Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai’s chairman of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Maj Gen Mohammed Al Marri, director general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; Dawood Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality; Dr. Amer Sharif, chief executive of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and other senior officials.

In conclusion, Sheikh Ahmed’s visit to Hatta highlights the importance of the Hatta Master Development Plan in Dubai’s wider development goals. The ambitious plan is expected to draw further tourism, business, and investment to the area, and the construction of a hydroelectric power plant is a significant first for the region. With the support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hatta is poised for a bright future as a major tourist attraction.

News Source : The National

