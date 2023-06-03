Hauppauge NY resident Molly Carrasquillo passes away in tragic accident

Molly Carrasquillo Obituary: Remembering a Life Cut Short in a Tragic Accident

Early Life and Education

Molly Carrasquillo was born on November 3, 1995, in Hauppauge, NY, to her parents, Maria and David Carrasquillo. She grew up in Hauppauge and attended Hauppauge High School, where she was a dedicated student and a member of the school’s varsity cheerleading squad.

Personal Life and Interests

Molly was a kind, generous, and compassionate person who had a passion for helping others. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, and she had a smile that could light up a room.

In her free time, Molly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping, and traveling. She was a lover of animals and had a special place in her heart for her dog, Max.

Tragic Accident

On July 4, 2021, Molly Carrasquillo’s life was tragically cut short in a car accident. She was just 25 years old.

The accident occurred on the Long Island Expressway, where Molly was traveling with her boyfriend, who was driving the vehicle. According to police reports, the vehicle veered off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire.

Despite the efforts of first responders, Molly was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Her boyfriend survived the accident but sustained serious injuries.

Remembering Molly Carrasquillo

Molly Carrasquillo was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and member of the Hauppauge community. Her sudden and tragic death has left a profound impact on all who knew her.

Family and friends remember Molly as a kind and caring person who always put others first. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Molly’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in her memory.

Final Thoughts

Molly Carrasquillo’s life was cut short in a tragic accident, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be remembered for her kind spirit, her infectious smile, and her unwavering compassion for others. Rest in peace, Molly.

