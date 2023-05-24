Have you heard about this unique festival where a Bengali actor fed sweets to a transgender? It’s making trending news!

Why did Bengali actor feed sweets to transgender?

The unique festival

A unique festival, known as “Bijoya Dashami,” is celebrated by the Bengali community every year after Durga Puja. This year, the festival was celebrated on October 26, 2021. The festival marks the end of Durga Puja and the beginning of a new journey. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in the Bengali community worldwide.

The tradition of feeding sweets

One of the most significant traditions of Bijoya Dashami is the exchange of sweets, which symbolizes the sharing of love and affection among family and friends. It is customary for people to exchange sweets and embrace each other, seeking forgiveness for any wrongdoing during the past year. This tradition is not only limited to family and friends but also includes people who are less fortunate.

The actor’s gesture

This year, a Bengali actor, Rudranil Ghosh, made headlines for his unique gesture during Bijoya Dashami. He was seen feeding sweets to a group of transgender persons. The actor shared the video of his gesture on social media, which quickly went viral.

The reason behind the gesture

The actor’s gesture was aimed at breaking the social stigma associated with the transgender community. Transgender persons are often subjected to discrimination and are treated as outcasts in society. The actor’s gesture was to make them feel included and to show that they are an integral part of society.

The actor’s message

In his social media post, Rudranil Ghosh stated that Bijoya Dashami is a festival of love, forgiveness, and brotherhood. He added that it is essential to include everyone in this celebration, irrespective of their gender, caste, or religion. He hoped that his gesture would help break the social stigma surrounding the transgender community and encourage others to do the same.

The impact of the gesture

Rudranil Ghosh’s gesture has been widely appreciated on social media, with many people hailing it as a step towards creating a more inclusive society. The actor’s message has resonated with many people, and his gesture has inspired others to follow suit. It is hoped that this small but significant gesture will help break the social stigma associated with the transgender community and pave the way for a more inclusive society in the future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rudranil Ghosh’s gesture of feeding sweets to transgender persons during Bijoya Dashami is a step towards creating a more inclusive society. It is a reminder that festivals are not just about celebrating with family and friends but also about sharing love and happiness with everyone, including those who are less fortunate. It is hoped that more people will follow the actor’s example and work towards creating a more inclusive and tolerant society.

Bengali festival Transgender rights Actor activism Unique traditions Cultural diversity