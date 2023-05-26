“Haverhill pastor shooting victim” today : Haverhill Pastor Identified as Victim of Dorchester Shooting

Haverhill Pastor Identified as Victim of Dorchester Shooting today 2023.
Daniel Mayers, a pastor and former Boston Public Schools employee, was shot and killed in Dorchester on 12 July. Mayers, 33, was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle near St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, where his father was rector for nearly two decades. Mayers led the Family of God Church in Haverhill and spent more than a decade working for the Boston Public Schools Welcome Center, Transportation, and Special Education Departments. Boston police have not announced any arrests in the fatal shooting.
Read Full story :Dorchester shooting victim identified as Haverhill pastor/
News Source : Boston.com
