“Haverhill pastor shooting victim” today : Haverhill Pastor Identified as Victim of Dorchester Shooting

Daniel Mayers, a pastor and former Boston Public Schools employee, was shot and killed in Dorchester on 12 July. Mayers, 33, was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle near St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, where his father was rector for nearly two decades. Mayers led the Family of God Church in Haverhill and spent more than a decade working for the Boston Public Schools Welcome Center, Transportation, and Special Education Departments. Boston police have not announced any arrests in the fatal shooting.

