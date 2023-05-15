Hawaiian Singer Over The Rainbow Dead – Death – Obituary : Remembering Hawaiian Singer Over The Rainbow: A Tribute to a Musical Legend

Honoring the Legacy of Hawaiian Songstress Over The Rainbow: A Salute to a Musical Icon

Israel Kamakawiwo’ole: The Musical Legend

Early Life and Career

Israel Kamakawiwo’ole was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 20, 1959. He grew up in the town of Kaimuki, where he was exposed to Hawaiian music and culture from a young age. Kamakawiwo’ole began playing the ukulele at the age of 11 and later went on to play the guitar. He formed his first band, The Mākaha Sons of Niʻihau, in the late 1970s with his brother Skippy and a few other friends.

Solo Career and Over the Rainbow

The Mākaha Sons of Niʻihau became one of the most popular Hawaiian bands of their time, and Kamakawiwo’ole’s voice and ukulele playing were an integral part of their success. In the early 1990s, Kamakawiwo’ole began a solo career, releasing his first album, Ka ‘Ano’i, in 1990. However, it was Kamakawiwo’ole’s version of Over the Rainbow that would become his most famous song. The song was originally written for the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz, and was sung by Judy Garland. Kamakawiwo’ole’s version of the song was a medley with the song What a Wonderful World, and was recorded in just one take in 1988. The song became an instant hit, and has since become one of the most beloved songs of all time.

Legacy and Honors

Kamakawiwo’ole’s version of Over the Rainbow has been featured in numerous movies, TV shows, and commercials. It has also been covered by many other artists, including Jason Castro, Katharine McPhee, and Ariana Grande. Kamakawiwo’ole passed away on June 26, 1997, at the age of 38. However, his music and legacy live on. Kamakawiwo’ole’s music continues to inspire people around the world, and his version of Over the Rainbow has become an anthem for hope and optimism.

In 2018, Kamakawiwo’ole was posthumously honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, which is considered the Hawaiian equivalent of the Grammy Awards. The award was a testament to the impact that Kamakawiwo’ole had on the music industry and on Hawaiian culture.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Israel Kamakawiwo’ole was not just a singer, but a musical legend. His powerful voice, his ukulele playing, and his ability to connect with people through his music have made him a beloved figure in Hawaiian culture and beyond. Kamakawiwo’ole’s version of Over the Rainbow will continue to inspire people for years to come, and his legacy will live on forever.

