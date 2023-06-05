‘Hawkish Pause’: Former Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo predicts a “hawkish pause” as the most probable outcome.

Daniel Tarullo Discusses Fed’s Rate Hike Path

Daniel Tarullo, former Federal Reserve Governor and Harvard Law School professor, recently joined Squawk Box to discuss the latest developments on the Fed’s rate hike path. Tarullo also talked about whether the strong May jobs report will have any impact on the central bank’s decision.

May Jobs Report

The May jobs report showed that the US economy added 559,000 jobs, exceeding expectations. The unemployment rate also fell to 5.8%, which is the lowest it has been since March 2020. Tarullo commented on the report, saying that it was a good sign for the economy. However, he also noted that there are still concerns about whether the labor market will continue to improve at the same pace.

Fed’s Rate Hike Path

When asked about the Fed’s rate hike path, Tarullo said that he expects the central bank to start tapering its asset purchases later this year. However, he does not think that the Fed will raise interest rates until 2023. Tarullo explained that the Fed is likely to be cautious in its approach to rate hikes, given the uncertainty surrounding the economic recovery.

Inflation Concerns

One of the main concerns for the Fed is inflation. The latest data shows that inflation has been rising, with the consumer price index (CPI) increasing by 5% in May, the highest it has been since 2008. Tarullo acknowledged that inflation is a concern, but he believes that it is mostly due to temporary factors, such as supply chain disruptions. He also noted that the Fed has the tools to deal with inflation if it becomes a more persistent problem.

<h2.Impact of Fiscal Policy on the Economy

Tarullo also discussed the impact of fiscal policy on the economy. He noted that the stimulus measures implemented by the government have been effective in supporting the economy during the pandemic. However, he also warned that there could be long-term consequences if the government continues to rely on deficit spending to support the economy. Tarullo said that policymakers need to be cautious in their approach to fiscal policy, to avoid creating long-term problems for the economy.

<h2.Conclusion

Overall, Tarullo’s comments suggest that the Fed is likely to be cautious in its approach to rate hikes, given the uncertainty surrounding the economic recovery. While the May jobs report was a positive sign for the economy, there are still concerns about whether the labor market will continue to improve at the same pace. Inflation is also a concern, but Tarullo believes that it is mostly due to temporary factors. Finally, policymakers need to be cautious in their approach to fiscal policy, to avoid creating long-term problems for the economy.

Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Interest Rates Financial Regulation Economic Outlook

News Source : CNBC

Source Link :Former Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo: A 'hawkish pause' is the most likely outcome/