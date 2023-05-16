Hawthorne Theatre, Portland: Full Streaming of Obituary Performance (LIVE)

Introduction

On August 16, 2021, the Hawthorne Theatre in Portland, Oregon, hosted a live performance by the metalcore band Obituary. The concert was highly anticipated by fans of the genre, and it did not disappoint. In this article, we will take a closer look at the concert, including the setlist, the performance, and the overall atmosphere of the event.

Setlist

Obituary played a total of 14 songs during the concert, including some of their most popular hits. They opened the show with “Stinkupuss,” a track from their self-titled debut album, which was released in 1989. The band then played “Visions in My Head,” “Chopped in Half,” and “Turned Inside Out,” all from their 1990 album, “Cause of Death.”

Other notable tracks included “Slowly We Rot,” the title track from their 1989 debut, “Internal Bleeding,” “Back to One,” and “Redneck Stomp.” Obituary closed the show with “Don’t Care,” a track from their latest album, 2017’s “Obituary.”

Performance

The performance itself was outstanding. Obituary is known for their high-energy live shows, and they did not disappoint. The band members were all in top form, with lead vocalist John Tardy delivering his trademark guttural screams with precision and intensity.

The band’s guitarists, Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews, also put on an impressive display, shredding through the complex riffs and solos that are a trademark of Obituary’s music. Bassist Terry Butler and drummer Donald Tardy provided a solid foundation for the band’s sound, keeping the rhythm tight and driving the music forward.

One of the highlights of the performance was the crowd’s reaction to the band’s music. The audience was clearly passionate about Obituary’s music, and they responded with enthusiasm to every song. The mosh pit was a whirlwind of activity, with fans slamming into each other and thrashing around to the music.

Atmosphere

The atmosphere at the concert was electric. The Hawthorne Theatre is a relatively small venue, which allowed fans to get up close and personal with the band. The stage was set up in a way that allowed for maximum visibility, with the band members positioned so that everyone in the audience could see them clearly.

The lighting and sound were also top-notch, adding to the overall experience of the concert. The stage was bathed in a mix of red and blue lights, giving the venue a dramatic and intense feel. The sound was crisp and clear, with every instrument and vocal line coming through loud and clear.

Conclusion

Overall, the Obituary concert at the Hawthorne Theatre in Portland was a huge success. The band delivered a high-energy performance that thrilled fans and showcased their incredible talent. The atmosphere was electric, with fans responding with passion and enthusiasm to every song.

If you are a fan of metalcore music, or if you simply enjoy high-energy live performances, then Obituary is a band that you need to see. Their music is intense, their performances are electrifying, and they are one of the most talented bands in the genre today. So if you get the chance to see them live, don’t hesitate – you won’t regret it.

