Hawthorne Theatre Presents Live Obituary Livestream Event

Livestream Obituary at Hawthorne Theatre: A Night of Heavy Metal Madness

On a chilly evening in Portland, Oregon, heavy metal fans gathered at the Hawthorne Theatre to witness a night of metal mayhem. The headliners for the night were none other than death metal legends Obituary, who were set to deliver a crushing performance that would leave the crowd begging for more.

As the doors opened, fans rushed in and eagerly made their way to the front of the stage, ready to headbang and mosh their way through the night. The atmosphere was electric, with anticipation building as the first band took to the stage.

Skeletal Remains

The opening act for the night was Skeletal Remains, a death metal band hailing from California. Their heavy riffs and brutal vocals set the tone for the night, and the crowd responded with a barrage of headbanging and moshing.

As the set came to a close, the lead singer thanked the crowd and introduced the next band, Gatecreeper.

Gatecreeper

Arizona-based band Gatecreeper took the stage next, and the crowd went wild. Their combination of death metal and hardcore punk had the audience thrashing about and screaming along to every word.

As the set came to a close, the lead singer thanked the crowd and introduced the final act of the night, Obituary.

Obituary

As the lights dimmed, the crowd erupted in cheers as Obituary took the stage. The band wasted no time, launching into their opening track, “Slowly We Rot”, and the crowd went wild.

The band’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. Their technical proficiency and raw energy had the crowd in a frenzy, with mosh pits breaking out all around the venue.

As the night wore on, the band played fan favorites like “Chopped In Half” and “Internal Bleeding”, as well as songs from their latest album, “Inked In Blood”. Each song was delivered with precision and power, leaving the crowd begging for more.

As the set came to a close, the band thanked the crowd and left the stage, but the crowd wasn’t ready to go home just yet. Chants of “One more song!” filled the venue, and Obituary obliged, returning to the stage for an encore.

The band closed out the night with a blistering rendition of “Cause of Death”, sending the crowd into a frenzy one last time. As the final notes rang out, the band took a bow and left the stage, leaving the crowd sweaty, exhausted, and immensely satisfied.

In Conclusion

The Livestream Obituary at Hawthorne Theatre was a night to remember. From the opening notes of Skeletal Remains to the final chords of Obituary’s encore, the night was filled with heavy metal madness that left the crowd in a state of euphoria.

If you’re a fan of heavy metal, don’t miss your chance to see Obituary live. Their technical proficiency and raw energy are unmatched, and their live performances are nothing short of legendary. So grab your tickets, head to the front of the stage, and get ready to mosh your way through a night of metal mayhem with Obituary.

