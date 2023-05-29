“Hay fever in pets”: Is it possible for pets to have hay fever, and what are the indications and remedies?

Hay fever affects pets too

Many who struggle with hay fever will be stocking up on antihistamines and making sure there’s a pack of tissues to hand when out and about – but did you know it’s not just humans who suffer from high pollen counts?

Symptoms of hay fever in pets

Pets can also have hay fever, as during warm weather, flowers, trees, and grasses start producing pollen which can cause your pet’s skin to get sore and itchy.

Dr Karlien Heyrman, Head of Pets at Pets at Home, recommends watching out for excessive scratching, nibbling, and licking on areas including their paws, eyes, ears, and mouth. This can cause your pet’s skin to appear red, sore, or flaky and, in very severe cases, can lead to the skin getting infected and them losing patches of fur.

It’s also important to keep a diary of your pet’s symptoms to identify the most probable cause, as different kinds of pollen can trigger hay fever in your pet.

Treating your pet’s hay fever

Although there is no cure for hay fever, there are treatments available to help ease your pet’s symptoms and make them more comfortable.

Dr Heyrman recommends speaking to your vet to understand whether your pet’s symptoms are due to hay fever and to determine which treatments would suit them best. This could include medicated creams, sprays, and shampoos for irritated skin, as well as ear, eye, or nasal drops in the rarer case that it’s causing their nose or eyes to run. In more serious reactions, the vet may recommend other medications or injections to help with their discomfort.

It’s important to remember that skin irritation can also be caused by other conditions, including allergies to something other than pollen, such as fleas, house dust mites, or something your pet has eaten. If you’re unsure, or if you have any questions about hay fever, it’s always best to book an appointment with your vet.

Reducing the impact of hay fever on your pet

While you can’t prevent hay fever entirely, there are steps you can take to help decrease your pet’s exposure to pollen. Dr Heyrman recommends avoiding going outdoors when the pollen count is at its highest, which is usually around midday in the months between late March and September. It’s best to go for walks early in the morning or late at night instead, when the pollen count is lower.

Gently wiping your pet’s coat and feet after they’ve been outside will help to remove some of the pollen, regularly washing their bedding and vacuuming is beneficial, and there are also supplements for cats and dogs which should help to boost their skin barrier and reduce sensitivities. It’s also important to keep up to date with their flea and worm treatments.

Setting a monthly reminder on your phone or considering a subscription service to get flea treatments delivered directly to your door can help you stay on top of your pet’s healthcare needs.

