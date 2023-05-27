Hay fever symptoms in adults: Symptoms of Hay Fever in Adults: A Comprehensive Guide

Hay Fever: How to Manage Symptoms During High Pollen Season

Hay fever is a common allergy that affects many people during spring and summer. With the release of tree and grass pollen into the air, those allergic to these proteins will experience symptoms such as runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing, and coughing. However, with climate change, the pollen season is getting longer and more severe, causing a spike in hay fever cases. In this article, we will provide tips on how to manage hay fever symptoms during high pollen season.

Understand Your Immune System

The immune function plays a significant role in allergic reactions like hay fever. People who suffer from hay fever often have a family history of skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, which can be borne out of problems with the immune system. Therefore, understanding your immune system can help you manage hay fever symptoms better.

Watch the Pollen Forecasts

Allergens responsible for hay fever include grass pollens, tree pollens (spring and summer), weed pollens, and fungal mould spores. It is essential to watch daily pollen forecasts and avoid going outside when the pollen count is high. Keep all windows shut to prevent exposure to the pollen that affects you the most.

Use Preventive Medicines

Preventive medicines can help to reduce symptoms if you know in advance when you’re going to be exposed to pollen. A steroid nasal spray one to two weeks before symptoms start can be helpful. Natural nasal sprays can also help prevent hay fever symptoms and other types of allergic rhinitis by forming a protective film in our inner nose, stopping allergens that we breathe in from trying to enter our respiratory system. Ointments like Vaseline can act as a pollen trap. Apply a barrier balm of petroleum jelly around your nose to trap the pollen and help relieve dry and uncomfortable skin from repetitive nose blowing.

Shower and Change Clothes

Shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off. Wearing wraparound sunglasses can also stop pollen from getting into your eyes.

Be Mindful of the Weather

The weather can also be a contributing factor in how badly you’re affected by hay fever. Some hay fever sufferers may be experiencing a sudden spike in their symptoms a bit earlier than usual, this may be due to recent prolonged wet and windy weather. On a daily basis, rainfall tends to decrease pollen, but over a period of months, intermittent wet days tend to produce a more severe hay fever season overall.

Hay fever is a common allergy that affects many people during high pollen season. To manage symptoms, it is essential to understand your immune system, watch pollen forecasts, use preventive medicines, shower and change clothes, and be mindful of the weather. With these tips, you can enjoy the outdoors without suffering from hay fever symptoms.

News Source : Katie Wright

Source Link :What are the symptoms of hay fever in adults?/