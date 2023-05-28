“hay fever symptoms”: Symptoms of Hay Fever in Adults: A Comprehensive Guide

How to Deal with Hay Fever Symptoms: Tips and Tricks

Spring is here, and so is the dreaded hay fever season. It’s the time of year when tree and grass pollens are released into the air, causing a range of symptoms from a runny nose to watery eyes, sneezing, and coughing. For those who suffer from hay fever, it can be a challenging time. However, with the right precautions, you can effectively manage your symptoms and enjoy the season. Here are some tips and tricks to help you deal with your hay fever symptoms.

Understand the Cause of Your Hay Fever

Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen, which can cause swelling and inflammation in the nose, eyes, throat, and sinuses. According to Dr. Nisa Aslam, a GP from Typharm’s Skin Life Sciences Foundation, people who suffer from hay fever often have a family history of skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, which can be borne out of problems with the immune system. The weather can also be a contributing factor in how badly you’re affected.

Watch the Pollen Forecasts

One of the most effective ways to manage your hay fever symptoms is to watch the pollen forecasts. You can find daily pollen forecasts on various websites and apps, which will give you an idea of the pollen count in your area. Avoid going outside when the pollen count is high, and keep all windows shut to prevent pollen from entering your home.

Use Preventive Medicines

Preventive medicines can help to reduce symptoms if you know in advance when you’re going to be exposed to pollen. Dr. Aslam recommends using a steroid nasal spray one to two weeks before symptoms start. Alternatively, natural nasal sprays can help to prevent the symptoms of hay fever and other types of allergic rhinitis by forming a protective film in our inner nose, stopping allergens that we breathe in from trying to enter our respiratory system.

Apply a Barrier Balm

Applying a barrier balm of petroleum jelly around your nose can help to trap pollen and relieve dry and uncomfortable skin from repetitive nose blowing. Claire Nevinson, a superintendent pharmacist at Boots, also suggests showering and changing your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off and wearing wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen from getting into your eyes.

Try Natural Remedies

In addition to preventive medicines and barrier balms, there are several natural remedies that can help to alleviate your hay fever symptoms. For example, drinking honey and lemon tea can soothe a sore throat and reduce inflammation. Drinking nettle tea can also help to relieve symptoms such as sneezing and itchy eyes. You can also try taking supplements such as vitamin C, quercetin, and omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties.

Conclusion

Hay fever can be a challenging condition to deal with, but with the right precautions, you can effectively manage your symptoms and enjoy the season. By watching the pollen forecasts, using preventive medicines, applying a barrier balm, and trying natural remedies, you can reduce your symptoms and enjoy the spring season. Remember to consult your doctor or pharmacist before trying any new remedies or medicines. Stay healthy and happy!

