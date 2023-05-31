“hay fever symptoms”: Symptoms of Hay Fever in Adults: What to Look Out For

How to Manage Hay Fever Symptoms During High Pollen Season

Hay fever, also known as allergic rhinitis, is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is an allergic reaction to pollen from trees, grass, and weeds, which can cause symptoms such as a runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing, and coughing. With the current high pollen count, many people are experiencing flare-ups of their hay fever symptoms. In this article, we will discuss some tips on how to manage hay fever symptoms during high pollen season.

Understanding the Causes of Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by an allergic reaction to pollen that is released into the air during the spring and summer months. People who are allergic to these proteins can experience symptoms such as sneezing, itching, and congestion. According to Dr. Nisa Aslam, a GP from Typharm’s Skin Life Sciences Foundation, people who suffer from hay fever often have a family history of not just hay fever, but also skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, which can often be borne out of problems with the immune system.

Climate change is also a contributing factor to the increased pollen count and longer pollen season. The recent prolonged wet and windy weather could be a factor in how badly hay fever sufferers are affected. Rainfall tends to decrease pollen on a daily basis, but over a period of months, intermittent wet days tend to produce a more severe hay fever season overall.

Tips on Managing Hay Fever Symptoms

Avoid Exposure to Pollen

The first step in managing hay fever symptoms is to avoid exposure to the pollen that affects you the most. Grass pollens and tree pollens are the most common allergens responsible for hay fever during spring and summer. Watch the daily pollen forecasts and stay indoors when the pollen count is high. Keep all windows shut, especially during the early morning and evening when the pollen count is at its highest.

Use Preventive Medicines

Preventive medicines can help to reduce symptoms if you know in advance when you’re going to be exposed to pollen. A steroid nasal spray can be used one to two weeks before symptoms start to prevent hay fever symptoms. Natural nasal sprays can also help to prevent symptoms of hay fever by forming a protective film in the inner nose, stopping allergens that we breathe in from trying to enter our respiratory system.

Use Barrier Balm

Apply a barrier balm of petroleum jelly around your nose to trap pollen and help relieve dry and uncomfortable skin from repetitive nose blowing. Ointments like Vaseline can act as a pollen trap, preventing the allergens from entering the nasal passages.

Shower and Change Clothes

Shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off your body and clothes. This will help to reduce the amount of pollen you bring into your home. Wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes.

Conclusion

Hay fever can be an uncomfortable and frustrating condition, but there are ways to manage its symptoms. Avoiding exposure to pollen, using preventive medicines, applying a barrier balm, and showering and changing clothes after being outside can all help to reduce the severity of hay fever symptoms. Keeping track of pollen counts and taking precautions during high pollen season can also go a long way in managing hay fever. With these tips, you can enjoy the spring and summer months without being held back by hay fever symptoms.

News Source : Katie Wright

Source Link :What are the symptoms of hay fever in adults?/