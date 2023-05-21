“Hay fever symptoms”: What Causes Hay Fever and What Are Its Symptoms?

Stay Ahead of the Hay Fever Season with These Tips

Sneezing, coughing, a runny nose, and watery eyes are some of the common symptoms of hay fever. The condition is triggered by tree and grass pollen that is released into the air during spring. If you are allergic to these proteins, your nose, eyes, throat, and sinuses can become swollen, irritated, and inflamed. Hay fever is a common problem that affects millions of people around the world. In this article, we will discuss some tips to help you stay ahead of the hay fever season.

Climate Change: A Contributing Factor

According to Dr. Nisa Aslam, a GP from Typharm’s Skin Life Sciences Foundation, many people are suffering from hay fever because the pollen count is high, thanks in part to climate change. She explains that the immune function plays an important role in allergic reactions, and people who suffer from hay fever often have a family history of skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, which can be borne out of problems with the immune system.

The Weather and Hay Fever

The weather can also be a contributing factor in how badly you’re affected. Claire Nevinson, superintendent pharmacist at Boots, says that some hay fever sufferers may be experiencing a sudden spike in their symptoms a bit earlier than usual, and this may be due to the recent prolonged wet and windy weather. She adds that on a daily basis, rainfall tends to decrease pollen, but over a period of months, intermittent wet days tend to produce a more severe hay fever season overall.

What Can You Do?

The first step is to avoid exposure to the pollen that affects you the most. Dr. Aslam advises people to watch the daily pollen forecasts and not go outside when the pollen count is high. Keep all windows shut and wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen from getting into your eyes.

Preventive medicines can help to reduce symptoms if you know in advance when you’re going to be exposed to pollen. Dr. Aslam recommends using a steroid nasal spray one to two weeks before symptoms start. Alternatively, natural nasal sprays can help to prevent the symptoms of hay fever and other types of allergic rhinitis by forming a protective film in our inner nose, stopping allergens that we breathe in from trying to enter our respiratory system. Apply a barrier balm of petroleum jelly around your nose to trap the pollen and help relieve dry and uncomfortable skin from repetitive nose blowing.

If you have been outside, it is important to shower and change your clothes to wash pollen off. You can also use ointments like Vaseline to act as a pollen trap. Ms. Nevinson says that Vaseline can help relieve dry and uncomfortable skin from repetitive nose blowing.

Conclusion

Hay fever is a common problem that affects millions of people around the world. It is triggered by tree and grass pollen that is released into the air during spring. Climate change and the weather can be contributing factors in how badly you’re affected. To stay ahead of the hay fever season, avoid exposure to pollen, use preventive medicines, and apply a barrier balm of petroleum jelly around your nose to trap the pollen. Shower and change your clothes after being outside, and wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen from getting into your eyes. With these tips, you can enjoy the spring season without being plagued by hay fever symptoms.

1. Allergic Rhinitis

2. Pollen Allergies

3. Seasonal Allergies

4. Runny Nose

5. Sneezing

News Source : Katie Wright

Source Link :Why do we get hay fever and what are the symptoms?/