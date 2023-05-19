“Hay fever symptoms”: What causes hay fever and what are its symptoms?

Stay Ahead of Hay Fever This Spring with These Tips

Spring is here, and so is hay fever season. If you’re one of the many people who suffer from hay fever, you know that the symptoms can be a real nuisance. Runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing, and coughing are just a few of the symptoms that can make you feel miserable.

Hay fever is caused by an allergic reaction to pollen. During spring, both tree and grass pollen is released into the air, which can cause your nose, eyes, throat, and sinuses to become swollen, irritated, and inflamed. If you’re allergic to the proteins found in pollen, you’re likely to experience hay fever symptoms.

According to Dr. Nisa Aslam, a GP from Typharm’s Skin Life Sciences Foundation, many people are suffering from hay fever right now due to high pollen counts and climate change. The pollen season is also getting longer, which means that hay fever sufferers may experience symptoms for a longer period.

The immune function also plays a vital role in allergic reactions, says Dr. Aslam. People who suffer from hay fever often have a family history of skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, which may be related to problems with the immune system.

The weather is another factor that can contribute to the severity of hay fever symptoms. Rainfall tends to decrease pollen on a daily basis, but intermittent wet days over a few months can produce a more severe hay fever season overall.

If you’re experiencing worse hay fever symptoms than usual, it’s essential to take steps to avoid exposure to pollen. Allergens responsible for hay fever include grass pollens and tree pollens, weed pollens, and fungal mold spores. Keep an eye on daily pollen forecasts, and avoid going outside when the pollen count is high. Keep all windows shut to prevent pollen from entering your home.

Preventive medicines can also help reduce hay fever symptoms. A steroid nasal spray can be used one to two weeks before symptoms start to help reduce inflammation. Natural nasal sprays can also help prevent hay fever symptoms by forming a protective film in your nose and stopping allergens from entering your respiratory system.

Ointments like Vaseline can also act as a pollen trap. Apply a barrier balm of petroleum jelly around your nose to trap the pollen and relieve dry and uncomfortable skin caused by repetitive nose blowing. Shower and change your clothes after being outside to wash pollen off, and wear wraparound sunglasses to prevent pollen from getting into your eyes.

In conclusion, hay fever can be a real nuisance, but taking these steps can help reduce your symptoms and make spring more enjoyable. Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter for more health and lifestyle tips.

1. Allergy

2. Pollen

3. Sneezing

4. Itchy eyes

5. Runny nose

News Source : Katie Wright

Source Link :Why do we get hay fever and what are the symptoms?/