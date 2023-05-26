Hayden Harris Army corporal murder trial: XO testifies about the first few hours after Harris went missing

Jamal Mellish – U.S. Army soldier accused of kidnapping and killing Hayden Harris : Hayden Harris Army Corporal Murder Trial: Testimony Includes Details of Search for Missing Soldier and Suspect Jamal Mellish

Testifying in Sussex County Superior Court, Captain Steve Nava, the executive officer for the unit of the late Corporal Hayden Harris, recounted the first few hours after Harris went missing in December 2020. Harris, who was later found dead in a wooded area off a cul-de-sac in Byram Town, New Jersey, was allegedly kidnapped and fatally shot by fellow soldier Jamal Mellish. Mellish is being tried alongside Hannan Aiken, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime. Nava described the frantic worry and search for Harris after receiving multiple phone calls, including one from Harris’ best friend. Nava also called Mellish, who told him that he had met with Harris but hadn’t seen him since they went their separate ways. Mellish gave Nava his cell phone number and said he would try to reach out to Harris. Nava did not speak to Mellish again and learned of Harris’ death and Mellish’s apprehension upon returning to Fort Drum.

News Source : Kaitlyn Kanzler, NorthJersey.com

