Haykel Rachdi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Young Tunisian man Haykel Rachdi has died from wounds he sustained in protests days ago.
Haykel Rachdi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
Young Tunisian man Haykel Rachdi has died from wounds he sustained in protests days ago, sparking new anti-government demonstrations in the north African country pic.twitter.com/AvQmpwTCPy
