Haykel Rachdi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Young Tunisian man Haykel Rachdi has died from wounds he sustained in protests days ago.

Haykel Rachdi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Young Tunisian man Haykel Rachdi has died from wounds he sustained in protests days ago, sparking new anti-government demonstrations in the north African country pic.twitter.com/AvQmpwTCPy — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) January 26, 2021

Middle East Eye @MiddleEastEye Young Tunisian man Haykel Rachdi has died from wounds he sustained in protests days ago, sparking new anti-government demonstrations in the north African country