Haywood Highsmith girlfriend: Exploring the Personal Life of Heat Star Haywood Highsmith: Who is His Girlfriend?

Haywood Highsmith: From Undrafted to Miami Heat Player

Haywood Highsmith is making waves in the NBA as he enters his second season with the Miami Heat. After earning a contract last season through two 10-day deals, the Baltimore native has become a regular fixture in the Heat roster.

Off the court, Highsmith is in a relationship with Melissa Diaz Carrasco, a mortgage loan originator for the Agape Mortgage Group. The couple welcomed their daughter, Hazel, in October 2021, and Carrasco is a regular at Heat games to show her support for Highsmith.

Highsmith’s path to the NBA wasn’t a smooth one. Despite playing high school basketball at Archbishop Curley High School, he didn’t receive any interest from Division I schools. Instead, he played for the Wheeling Jesuit Cardinals, a Division II program in West Virginia.

After going undrafted in 2018, Highsmith signed with the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League. The Philadelphia 76ers signed him to a two-way contract midway through the 2018-19 season, where he made his debut in a win over the Washington Wizards.

Highsmith appeared in five games for the Sixers but was waived in the offseason. During the pandemic, he played for the Blue Coats with a stint abroad for the Crailsheim Merlins in Germany.

The Miami Heat signed him to a 10-day contract in December 2021. After impressing in his first two deals, the Heat turned his contract into a standard one. He is signed until next season, but it’s a non-guaranteed deal.

Highsmith played in 54 games for the Miami Heat this season, starting in 11 of them. He averaged 17.4 minutes per game but was given a limited role in the playoffs. However, Highsmith was able to score a playoff career-high 15 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

With the Heat down big in the third quarter, head coach Erik Spoelstra gave minutes to Highsmith. The 26-year-old forward used the opportunity to show that he can contribute and make a difference for the team.

Off the court, Highsmith is also active in giving back to the community. He has organized basketball camps for kids in Baltimore and has also been involved in various charity events with the Heat.

Despite not having a guaranteed contract beyond next season, Highsmith is determined to prove his worth to the Heat and the NBA. With his hard work and dedication, there’s no doubt that he has a bright future in the league.

