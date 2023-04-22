Hazel Moore Passed Away : Iconic Industry Figure, Hazel Moore Passes Away at Age 83

Industry Icon Hazel Moore Passes Away at the Age of 83

Hazel Moore: Remembering a Fashion Icon

Early Life and Career

Hazel Moore was born in London, England in 1938. She studied fashion design at the London College of Fashion and began her career as a pattern maker for a bespoke clothing company.

Parisian Experience and Own Label

Moore’s talents were soon recognized by a Parisian fashion house where she spent several years, learning from some of the best designers in the world, before returning to London to open her own label.

Signature Style and Success

Moore’s designs were known for their clean lines, crisp tailoring, and elegant use of color. Her collections were always modern and fresh, but with a classic, timeless quality that meant they never went out of style. In the 1960s, Moore’s career reached new heights as she became one of the most sought-after designers in the world with her signature bold, graphic prints.

Pioneering Sustainable Fashion

Moore was also a pioneer of sustainable fashion, using natural fabrics and creating clothes that were made to last. Her ethics and values were ahead of her time, making her a true visionary.

A Humble and Generous Icon

Despite her many accolades, Moore remained humble and grounded throughout her career. She was always willing to help and support young designers, and was known for her kindness and generosity.

Legacy and Impact

Moore’s legacy continued to inspire and influence a new generation of designers even after she took a step back from the fashion industry. Her impact on fashion cannot be overstated, and she will be greatly missed.

Conclusion

Hazel Moore was an icon in the fashion industry, whose creativity, innovation, and commitment to sustainability will be remembered for generations to come. She transformed the way people think about fashion, and her legacy will continue to inspire future designers. Her influence will be missed, but her spirit will live on.