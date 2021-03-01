Hazel Rodrigue Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ms. Hazel Rodrigue has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

With great sadness, we share the passing of Ms. Hazel Rodrigues, a former elementary teacher who retired from @ASBschool in 1994. The ASB community wishes to thank Ms. Hazel for her years of dedication and the impact she had on our students. #ASBtogether



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.