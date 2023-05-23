HBO The Idol Reviews: Negative Reviews Criticize HBO’s “The Idol” Without Mercy

HBO’s “The Idol” Premieres at Cannes Film Festival to Negative Reviews

HBO premiered the first two episodes of its controversial new TV series “The Idol” at the Cannes Film Festival the other night, and the resulting reviews have been… interesting.

Controversial Series

The series has managed to garner the unprecedentedly bad score of just 9% on Rotten Tomatoes with just one positive review out of eleven so far. The reaction has been overwhelmingly negative towards the series.

Abel Tesfaye, formerly known as The Weeknd, co-stars with Lily-Rose Depp in a story set against the L.A. music industry. The action follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer.

Behind-the-Scenes Drama

The series made waves last year when it was announced midway through production that it would be overhauled and taken in a new creative direction. Writer/director Amy Seimetz left the project leading to “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson taking over.

As a result, much of the talk surrounding the show prior to the screening has been about the behind-the-scenes drama. With the reviews, however, the talk has all been about the content.

Negative Reviews

The Playlist give it a ‘D’ grade and says: “It’s the extension of a music star’s misplaced self-belief of his potential movie star credentials. In short, it’s crude, gross, and sexist.” Collider also gave it a ‘D’ saying what the show “perceives as provocative and subversive is rather underwhelming” and dubs it bland.

Rolling Stone says it’s “nasty, brutish, [feels] much longer than it is, and way, way worse than you’d have anticipated.” Variety describes it as: “Picture ‘Blonde’ as Joe Eszterhas might have written it but with better music.”

Release Information

The six-episode series launches on HBO on June 4th and will run through July 9th.

Conclusion

Despite the hype surrounding the series and the big names attached to it, “The Idol” has failed to impress critics and audiences alike. With such overwhelmingly negative reviews, it remains to be seen whether the series will be able to redeem itself during its run on HBO.

Negative reviews for HBO’s “The Idol” Criticism of “The Idol” on HBO Disappointing reception for “The Idol” on HBO Poor ratings for “The Idol” on HBO Harsh critiques of “The Idol” on HBO

News Source : Dark Horizons

Source Link :Reviews Utterly Slam HBO’s “The Idol”/