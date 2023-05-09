“HE leadership and generative AI” : What is the Response of HE Leaders to Generative AI?

Generative AI: How Are Leaders in Higher Education Responding?

University leaders are not running scared of generative AI and are instead curious and enthusiastic about exploring its potential, according to a recent meeting of higher education leaders. The Jisc-Emerge HE edtech board met to discuss the potential and pitfalls of generative AI, with many attendees identifying as ready to understand and use the technology in education. Generative AI could offer breakthroughs for disabled students, break down language barriers and make education more affordable. The meeting also discussed how AI could be used to support the development of authentic assessment tasks and personalise the learning experience.

News Source : HEPI

Source Link :How are HE leaders responding to generative AI?/