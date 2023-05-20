“head and neck cancer symptoms”: Head and Neck Cancers: Recognizing the Signs and Symptoms – Penn State Cancer Institute

What are the symptoms of head and neck cancers?

Head and neck cancers are a group of cancers that occur in the head and neck region, including the mouth, throat, sinuses, nose, and salivary glands. According to the Penn State Cancer Institute, the symptoms of head and neck cancers may vary depending on the location and stage of the cancer. Here are some of the common symptoms of head and neck cancers:

1. Lump or swelling in the neck

One of the most common symptoms of head and neck cancers is a lump or swelling in the neck. This may occur when the cancerous cells spread to the lymph nodes in the neck. The lump may be painless or tender to touch, and it may grow in size over time. If you notice a lump or swelling in your neck that persists for more than two weeks, you should see a doctor.

2. Sore throat or hoarseness

Head and neck cancers that occur in the throat or voice box (larynx) may cause a sore throat or hoarseness. The sore throat may be persistent and not respond to antibiotics or other treatments. Hoarseness may also occur, and your voice may become raspy or weak. If you experience any of these symptoms for more than two weeks, you should see a doctor.

3. Difficulty swallowing or chewing

Head and neck cancers that occur in the mouth or throat may cause difficulty swallowing or chewing. You may feel like food is getting stuck in your throat or have pain while swallowing. You may also experience a change in your ability to taste or smell. If you have any of these symptoms for more than two weeks, you should see a doctor.

4. Ear pain

Head and neck cancers that occur in the ear or near the ear may cause ear pain. The pain may be persistent and not respond to treatments for ear infections. You may also experience a change in your hearing or develop ringing in the ear (tinnitus). If you have any of these symptoms for more than two weeks, you should see a doctor.

5. Nosebleeds or sinus problems

Head and neck cancers that occur in the sinuses or nasal cavity may cause nosebleeds or sinus problems. You may experience a persistent stuffy or runny nose, facial pain or pressure, or sinus infections that do not respond to treatments. If you have any of these symptoms for more than two weeks, you should see a doctor.

6. Changes in the skin

Head and neck cancers that occur on the skin of the head or neck may cause changes in the skin. This may include the development of a new mole or a change in the color, size, or shape of an existing mole. You may also develop a sore that does not heal or a patch of skin that becomes scaly, crusty, or itchy. If you have any of these symptoms for more than two weeks, you should see a doctor.

7. Unexplained weight loss

Head and neck cancers can cause unexplained weight loss, which may occur due to a lack of appetite or difficulty swallowing. If you have lost more than 10 pounds without trying, you should see a doctor.

In conclusion, the symptoms of head and neck cancers may vary depending on the location and stage of the cancer. If you experience any of the above symptoms for more than two weeks, you should see a doctor. Early detection and treatment of head and neck cancers can improve the chances of successful treatment and recovery.

News Source : Penn State Health

Source Link :What are the symptoms of head and neck cancers? Penn State Cancer Institute/