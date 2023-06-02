Head constable of Haryana Police arrested for duping 9 people of ₹32.50-lakh

Madan Pal – keyword: suspect name : Head constable of Haryana Police arrested for job fraud

A head constable from the Haryana Police, identified as Madan Pal, has been arrested for allegedly scamming nine individuals out of ₹32.50 lakhs by promising them government jobs. Pal had been working as a data entry operator in the cyber police station in Panchkula. He was produced before the court on Friday and has been sent to five-day police remand. The police are currently searching for his accomplices, Kuldeep from Zirakpur and Jaspal from Kaithal. The case was brought to light after a complaint by Jyoti from Surajpur in Panchkula, who had met Pal on Facebook in 2016. Pal had promised to secure a job in the aganwadi sector for Jyoti in 2022, and had asked for ₹25,000 to prepare a few documents. Pal had also offered to get jobs for Jyoti’s friends and relatives in the railways, CRPF, Haryana Police, and fire services. Jyoti alleged that Pal had taken ₹3 lakhs from her acquaintance Ashok to secure a job as a clerk. Pal had also shown Jyoti fake joining letters of her friends who were conned into going to Jharkhand, on the pretext of a training session in the forest department. The accused had scammed nine people of ₹32.50 lakhs. Pal handed over two cheques worth ₹8 lakhs to Jyoti, but they were dishonoured by the bank. Jyoti lodged a complaint on April 24, following which the police registered a case under Sections 341, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of the Indian Penal Code in Pinjore police station.

News Source : HT Correspondent

