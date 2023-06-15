Head-on Collision in Camden County, Missouri Claims Lives of Brandyn Yates and Rubin Stoufer





Brandyn Yates and Rubin Stoufer Obituary

Brandyn Yates and Rubin Stoufer Obituary

On Friday evening, a tragic head-on collision occurred in Camden County, Missouri, resulting in the deaths of Brandyn Yates and Rubin Stoufer.

The accident took place on Route 54, near Camdenton, when the vehicle driven by Yates crossed the center line and collided with Stoufer’s vehicle. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Yates, 23, was a lifelong resident of Camdenton and had recently graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in business. He was known for his love of sports and his kind and generous nature.

Stoufer, 37, was a resident of Eldon and had worked as a mechanic for many years. He was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family and friends.

The community is devastated by the loss of these two young men and their families are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.





Camden County car crash Fatal car accident in Missouri Brandyn Yates death Rubin Stoufer obituary Missouri road fatalities