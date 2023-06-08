Head-on Collision in Moore County Leaves 4 Dead and 1 Injured: Gloria McCrimmon and Cheryl Medlin Obituary

Tragic Head-On Collision Results in Four Fatalities and One Injury in Moore County

Moore County, North Carolina – On Monday afternoon, a fatal head-on collision occurred on NC Highway 705 near Robbins, resulting in the death of four individuals and one person being critically injured.

Gloria McCrimmon, 74, and Cheryl Medlin, 62, were both killed in the accident. They were traveling in a sedan that collided with a pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old man. The driver of the pickup truck was also killed in the crash, along with a passenger in the sedan.

One other passenger in the sedan sustained critical injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by local authorities. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of all involved in this tragic incident.

