Head-On Collision in Rural New York Claims Life of Older Sister, Dahlia J. Klink







Dahlia J. Klink Obituary

Dahlia J. Klink Obituary

Tragedy struck a rural New York family when two siblings were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in the death of their older sister, Dahlia J. Klink.

Dahlia, 28, was a beloved member of the community and had a passion for helping others. She worked as a nurse at the local hospital and was known for her kind and compassionate nature.

Her siblings, who were both hospitalized with serious injuries, are expected to recover. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Dahlia is survived by her parents, three younger siblings, and many friends and colleagues who will miss her dearly.





