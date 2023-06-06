Head-On Collision with Pickup Claims Life of Motorcyclist, Identified as Charles Bailey in Obituary and Police Report

Charles Bailey Passes Away; Police Identify Him as Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Collision With Pickup Truck

Charles Bailey, 42, of Springfield, was tragically killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Oak Avenue.

According to police reports, Bailey was riding his motorcycle southbound on Main Street when a pickup truck traveling northbound crossed the center line and collided with him. Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as John Smith, 56, of Springfield, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bailey was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements are pending.

