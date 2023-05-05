“Head-on crash in Cass County” Today : Head-on collision in Cass County claims woman’s life and leaves three teenagers with severe injuries

Head-On Crash Kills One, Injures Three Teens in Missouri

A head-on collision along Missouri Highway 2 has left one woman dead and three teenagers seriously injured. The accident occurred on Thursday night, just after 8 p.m., when a 16-year-old driver from Freeman, Missouri, driving a 2002 GM, crossed over the center line near 271st St. The vehicle entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2012 Ford, causing the latter to veer off the highway into a ditch.

The driver of the Ford, 66-year-old Cynthia L. Wasser of Ottawa, Kansas, was taken to Frontier Medical where she was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, all three teenage occupants of the GM were taken to area hospitals in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Wasser was wearing a seatbelt, but none of the teens were wearing one at the time of the crash.

The accident is a tragic reminder of the importance of observing traffic rules, especially when it comes to seat belt usage. Seat belts are an important safety feature that can help prevent serious injuries and fatalities in case of an accident. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017 alone. Moreover, wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of fatal injuries by 45% for front-seat occupants of passenger cars and by 60% for occupants of pickup trucks, SUVs, and minivans.

In addition, drivers should always be vigilant on the road, especially when driving at night or in adverse weather conditions. They should avoid distractions and focus their attention on the road, looking out for any potential hazards or obstacles. Furthermore, they should always obey traffic signs and signals, including speed limits, stop signs, and yield signs.

The MSHP also reminds drivers to avoid driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which can impair their judgment, reaction time, and coordination, increasing the risk of accidents. Drinking and driving is a serious offense that can lead to severe penalties, including fines, license suspension, and even jail time.

Finally, drivers should always be prepared for emergencies, such as accidents or breakdowns. They should carry a cell phone, a first aid kit, and a roadside emergency kit that includes a flashlight, flares, and a tire gauge. Moreover, they should know how to change a tire, jump-start a battery, and perform basic maintenance tasks on their vehicle.

In conclusion, the tragic accident that occurred along Missouri Highway 2 is a sad reminder of the importance of following traffic rules and using seat belts. Drivers should always be responsible and attentive on the road, avoiding distractions and obeying traffic signs and signals. They should also avoid driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and be prepared for emergencies. By doing so, they can help prevent accidents and keep themselves and others safe on the road.

News Source : Sydnie Savage

Source Link :Woman killed, three teens seriously hurt in head-on crash in Cass County/